On 10 November 2026, I was on “Judging Freedom,” talking mainly about how Trump is likely to approach the Iran war now that the midterms are over. I told the Judge that I did not think the election results would have much effect on Trump’s thinking about Iran. He simply will not pay much attention to public opinion when deciding what strategy to pursue against Iran. I also argued that he would pay little attention to the pressure Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is putting on him to restart the bombing campaign.

Trump will pursue the strategy he thinks is most likely to win the war, which appears to be economic strangulation, not bombing Iran. Indeed, the administration has added a new dimension to that strategy called “Iron Gate.” It complements the naval blockade, which began on 14 July 2026, and “Operation Economic Outcast,” which was launched on 24 August 2026. There is no question that these measures are inflicting pain on Iran, but there is no evidence that they are weakening Iranian resolve, nor is there any reason to think they will eventually produce the victory President Trump so desperately wants.