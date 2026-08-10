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Kevin KC Flynn's avatar
Kevin KC Flynn
12h

The damage Trump has done to the United States’ geopolitical standing worldwide cannot be overstated. This is what happens when you elect someone so unfit for the highest office that it’s mind-boggling. I was just telling someone that since we were foolish enough to elect him for a second term after already having a first, we’re getting what we deserve. Unfortunately, others are the ones paying the biggest price.

Biden’s performance helped usher in Trump’s return — so he and Kamala share the blame as well.

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Koura Ihab's avatar
Koura Ihab
12h

I believe we will end up with a deal that allows Iran to have nuclear bomb with keeping it ambiguous like what Israel did

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