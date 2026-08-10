On 9 August 2026, I was on “Switzerland” with Vali Nasr, one of the world’s leading experts on Iran, and the host Tom Switzer. We had an excellent discussion about Iran’s latest demands, which came out on 8 August 2026, to settle its war with the US.

The terms are much tougher than those the US faced in the 17 June 2026 Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). Iran is now unwilling to negotiate on a host of important issues — reparations, removing sanctions, unfreezing assets — that were supposed to be negotiated between the two sides in the context of the MOU. Iran now insists that virtually all its demands must be met right away and not as a result of negotiation. Otherwise, Iran says it will not open the Strait of Hormuz, which Trump desperately wants to happen.

Trump has no good way to deal with this disastrous situation that he has worked himself into. It seems obvious that he should have stuck to the MOU and negotiated in good faith with the Iranians.