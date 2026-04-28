John’s Substack

John’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
mitraraheb's avatar
mitraraheb
3h

Brilliant observation. That being said, I think the CIR alliance, China, Iran, and Russia, are in some ways having a field day.

The laughter amd smiles between the Russians and the Iranians was not lost on anyone

Reply
Share
joe woolslayer's avatar
joe woolslayer
2hEdited

how about force Israel (who never joined NPT) to destroy their illegal nukes. Help them with that project if necessary.

No more need for Iranian nuclear weapons

build meaningful cultural and business relations with Iran.

Reply
Share
26 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John J. Mearsheimer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture