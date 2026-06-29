Iran--Not Sam--Holds the Cards
On 28 June 2026, I was on “Switzerland” talking with the host Tom Switzer and Doug Bandow about the tit-for-tat bombing attacks between Iran and the US that took place between 26 June and 28 June 2026. I made the argument that there was little chance that those attacks would escalate and moreover, the US would back away from the exchanges, effectively conceding defeat to Iran.
The issue at hand is whether Iran has full control of passage through the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian leaders obviously thinks their country does, but the US thinks otherwise and thus challenged Iran on the issue. That is what the tit-for tax exchanges were all about.
The US, however, could not win that fight, just like it could not win the broader war against Iran, which is why President Trump had little choice but to sign the Memorandum of Understanding on 17 June 2026 — even though it reflected a clear Iranian victory.
It is quite amazing how many Americans can’t comprehend that the US made a catastrophic mistake going to war against Iran on 28 February 2026 and that there is no way to achieve victory. The smart strategy for President Trump is to end the war as quickly as possible.
The reason conservatives can’t see it is Trump lies directly to them and they believe him. Fox and all conservative propaganda back him up. Much of the country believes we are winning this war.
Anyone with any sense should recognize that if you hand the reins of power to a malignant narcissist with sociopathic and psychopathic tendencies—someone who is also cowardly and lacking in sound judgment—the results are unlikely to be good.
If that premise is true, then the obvious question becomes: Why would we entrust someone like that with the responsibility of running the show in the first place?