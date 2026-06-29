John’s Substack

John’s Substack

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CJD's avatar
CJD
12h

The reason conservatives can’t see it is Trump lies directly to them and they believe him. Fox and all conservative propaganda back him up. Much of the country believes we are winning this war.

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Kevin KC Flynn's avatar
Kevin KC Flynn
12h

Anyone with any sense should recognize that if you hand the reins of power to a malignant narcissist with sociopathic and psychopathic tendencies—someone who is also cowardly and lacking in sound judgment—the results are unlikely to be good.

If that premise is true, then the obvious question becomes: Why would we entrust someone like that with the responsibility of running the show in the first place?

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