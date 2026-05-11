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Abhishek Singh Chauhan's avatar
Abhishek Singh Chauhan
1d

China wants the Iran conflict contained, not expanded. Beijing supports Iran politically and economically, mainly to protect oil supplies and counter U.S. influence, but it avoids direct military involvement. Its main goals are regional stability, open trade routes, and preventing a wider war that could hurt China’s economy.

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Adam Tabriz's avatar
Adam Tabriz
1d

Interesting how quickly the illusion of leverage collapsed once reality pushed back. The rare earth standoff exposed America’s dependence on China, and the Iran conflict only deepened US strategic overextension. Meanwhile, China stayed patient and gained leverage while Washington burned political and economic capital abroad. Trump now heads to Beijing negotiating from a far weaker position than he likely expected.

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