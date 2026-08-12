In the summer of 1976, after I had just completed my first year of graduate school at Cornell University, I received the first issue of a brand new journal called International Security. Volume 1, Number 1. Of course, it quickly became the leading scholarly journal dealing with security affairs as well as one of the elite journals in the broader field of international relations. I never imagined at the time that there would be a 50th anniversary issue, much less that I would write an article for that distant issue. But here we are, 50 years later.

My piece examines the security competition among the great powers that has been endemic to the modern system of industrialized nation-states that began emerging in Europe around 1800. I attempt to describe and explain the principal features of that competition over the past 226 years, paying special attention to how it has evolved during the fifty-year history of International Security (1976–2026). The article also considers the likely contours of great power competition in the next fifty years, focusing on determining which countries are likely to be great powers, what is the likely distribution of power among them, and what are the prospects for a future great power war.

Here is a link for my piece and below that, a link for Steve Walt’s highly informative essay on the journal’s history.

https://direct.mit.edu/isec/article/51/1/32/138117/The-Iron-Cage-of-International-Anarchy

https://direct.mit.edu/isec/article/51/1/11/138112/International-Security-at-Fifty-Years