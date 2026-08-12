John’s Substack

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Kevin KC Flynn's avatar
Kevin KC Flynn
10h

Dear Dr. Mearsheimer,

I hope this note finds you well.

Having long engaged with your work on offensive realism and structural geopolitics, I have spent recent years expanding upon these foundational concepts to address broader systemic and existential challenges facing our species—specifically at the intersection of geopolitical stability, civilizational sustainability, and the accelerating development of artificial intelligence.

While systemic change often builds from the bottom up, the rapid pace of technological acceleration demands focused leadership and structural solutions from the top down. To that end, I have developed a concrete framework addressing both the root causes of these convergence risks and practical paths forward, which forms the core foundation of my upcoming 2028 presidential bid.

My primary goal, however, is grounded in service and rigorous discourse. I would welcome the opportunity to present a selection of short films and deliver a brief talk to your graduate students or department at the University of Chicago. The objective is to share these ideas, engage in constructive debate, and offer a distinct perspective on long-term civilizational alignment and global governance.

Please consider whether a student-led seminar, informal presentation, or departmental guest lecture might be an appropriate venue for this discussion. I would be honored to visit Chicago and share this work with your academic community.

Thank you for your time and continued contributions to the field.

Sincerely,

Kevin C. Flynn

kevincflynn1@gmail.com

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Frank Revelo's avatar
Frank Revelo
2h

In you article you wrote: "Russia-Ukraine War makes no strategic sense for the United States; "

Wrong. USA is far more threatened by Europe+Russia than China+Russia. Europe+Russia combination has the potential to push USA out of Europe, Africa, Arabian peninsula and maybe even Latin America and Canada eventually. Whereas Asia is lost to USA regardless of whether China has Russia backing or not, such is Chinese economic power. Ukraine war makes perfect strategic sense for USA as a way to keep Europe and Russia apart. Once Russia pacifies Ukraine, USA will surely try to start another war between Europe and Russia. UK, serving as USA attack dog in exchange for the permission to profit from money laundering, will help USA create this war.

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