John’s Substack

John’s Substack

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George McFetridge's avatar
George McFetridge
4h

Theory, which relates to Theatre, is an attempt to produce Order from disorder. At the 3 minute mark, JM spills the beans in mentioning how Complicated our world is - complication being disorder, plain and simple, unlike Complexity.

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Kevin KC Flynn's avatar
Kevin KC Flynn
4h

And it just so happens that I agree with virtually everything John Mearsheimer has to say. But despite the fact that his theory of offensive realism tells it like it is, I believe one of the things required for us to survive — and to do so beneficially — is to use the basic thrust of my theory to try to overcome the tragedy his predicts. Otherwise, our story will almost surely end in one.

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