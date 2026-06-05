In the Land of Thucydides
I gave a lecture in Athens on 2 June 2026 that was hosted by two prestigious Greek organizations: the Council for International Relations and the Institute of International Relations. I was asked to speak about why I think Realism explains contemporary geopolitical developments better than any other theory. I was fully aware that I was speaking in the home of Thucydides, the first great realist thinker.
Theory, which relates to Theatre, is an attempt to produce Order from disorder. At the 3 minute mark, JM spills the beans in mentioning how Complicated our world is - complication being disorder, plain and simple, unlike Complexity.
And it just so happens that I agree with virtually everything John Mearsheimer has to say. But despite the fact that his theory of offensive realism tells it like it is, I believe one of the things required for us to survive — and to do so beneficially — is to use the basic thrust of my theory to try to overcome the tragedy his predicts. Otherwise, our story will almost surely end in one.