On 31 July 2025, I was back on “Judging Freedom” with the Judge, who had been on a well-deserved vacation. We talked about the usual subjects — the Gaza genocide, the Ukraine war, Trump foreign policy, and US-Russia relations. Sadly, the situation in all of these cases had not improved since we last talked and if anything, had gotten worse.
I could feel the shock in Dr. Mearsheimer’s own voice when he explained how Zionists “stole [Palestinian] land.” Such an utterance would’ve been unthinkable mere months ago, but it’s clear that there is no escaping the truth anymore.
Thank you for being a beacon of truth and reason in a sea of American darkness, Dr. Mearsheimer.
You embrace murder: “They didn’t know how to fight, but as murderers they were pretty good.” (Israeli Army Colonel quoted in Against Our Better Judgment). It always amazes me how many stupid things Zionists say. Zionists and their apologists are currently falling all over themselves to justify murder, as though this doesn’t egregiously violate much of your Ten Commandments.
