John’s Substack

John’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dimtrios's avatar
Dimtrios
11h

My friend says"'you can't trust them yankees"!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Moebius Infinity's avatar
Moebius Infinity
3h

Nothing makes strategic sense, but everythong makes financial sense.

Take Merz. I'm sure he has a few million reasons to make his decisions. Not strategic on the battlefield but strategic in the market place.

THAT SAID.

Could it be a good moment to make peace with wallstreet strategies. Put all the players in grave financial danger if they choose anything but peace.

Instead of all the political nonsense.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 John J. Mearsheimer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture