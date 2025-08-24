On 20 August 2025, I was on The Duran with Glenn Diesen and Alexander Mercouris. We talked mainly about how European leaders and President Zelensky continue to act toward Russia (and the United States) in ways that make little strategic sense — given the realties on the battlefield and well-established Russian demands for ending the war. Watching them in action is a head-scratching exercise.
My friend says"'you can't trust them yankees"!
Nothing makes strategic sense, but everythong makes financial sense.
Take Merz. I'm sure he has a few million reasons to make his decisions. Not strategic on the battlefield but strategic in the market place.
THAT SAID.
Could it be a good moment to make peace with wallstreet strategies. Put all the players in grave financial danger if they choose anything but peace.
Instead of all the political nonsense.