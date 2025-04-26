On 24 April, I talked to Judge Napolitano about the Ukraine war and Israel’s wars in the Middle East. We discussed how far apart the Ukrainians + the Europeans are from the Russians regarding how best to settle the Ukraine war. This gulf effectively means there is no meaningful deal to be had. We also discussed Israel’s wars, Iran’s nuclear weapons, and the Gaza genocide. What I found most striking was a stunning clip the Judge played of Mike Huckabee, the US Ambassador to Israel, supporting the genocide in Gaza. More evidence of the moral bankruptcy of the West as its leaders stand idly by and watch the Israelis starve the Palestinians.