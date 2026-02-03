How Will The Ukraine War End?
On 30 January 2026, Glenn Diesen and I discussed how the Ukraine war is likely to end, paying special attention to the pressure on Putin to escalate to end the war in the near future. In that regard, we talked about the possibility of nuclear use, which some prominent Russian strategists like Sergey Karaganov are advocating. I argued that I think Ukraine will collapse on the battlefield in the near future, given the balance of forces, the casualty-exchange ratio, and the dwindling material support for Ukraine from the West. But, if that does not happen, I would expect the Russia to escalate in a major way to end the war, although I find it difficult to see Putin using nuclear weapons. Nevertheless, one does not want to underestimate what a great power might do if it is truly desperate. Doubters should consider the Japanese attack at Pearl Harbor on 7 December 1941. Japanese leaders were not crazy. They fully recognized that there was only a tiny chance Japan would win, but they were desperate — US oil, scrap iron, and steel embargoes were strangling their economy — and struck anyway.
The Pearl Harbor analogy points to escalation under desperation. A way to reduce desperation is to widen the bargaining range, not only to shift trends in combat. Kyiv faces a constraint from war aims and from the 2022 decree that declares talks with Putin impossible. Moscow exploits that by treating Zelensky as a veto target. A leadership change in Kyiv, via process under the constitution and with a mandate for talks, can widen the offer set without outsourcing leader choice to Moscow. After that, enforcement decides. Without enforcement for a ceasefire, Russia can regroup and renew, and Ukraine cannot accept. If escalation is the concern, the policy problem is enforcement design, not only aid flow or collapse timing.
I agree with Mearsheimer’s core warning: escalation in the Ukraine war is not driven by irrational leaders but by narrowing structural choices. When conventional operations fail to deliver a decisive outcome, war naturally widens into asymmetric pressure and ultimately strategic signaling—not because actors seek catastrophe, but because defeat becomes unacceptable. Time and prolongation do not stabilize such conflicts; they quietly raise the stakes by closing exit ramps. History shows that great powers under perceived existential threat may accept extreme risks not out of madness, but out of desperation, making escalation less a failure of reason than its grim consequence under constraint.