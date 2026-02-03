John’s Substack

John’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Saquib Hyat-Khan's avatar
Saquib Hyat-Khan
2hEdited

The Pearl Harbor analogy points to escalation under desperation. A way to reduce desperation is to widen the bargaining range, not only to shift trends in combat. Kyiv faces a constraint from war aims and from the 2022 decree that declares talks with Putin impossible. Moscow exploits that by treating Zelensky as a veto target. A leadership change in Kyiv, via process under the constitution and with a mandate for talks, can widen the offer set without outsourcing leader choice to Moscow. After that, enforcement decides. Without enforcement for a ceasefire, Russia can regroup and renew, and Ukraine cannot accept. If escalation is the concern, the policy problem is enforcement design, not only aid flow or collapse timing.

Reply
Share
Dr. Adam Tabriz's avatar
Dr. Adam Tabriz
42m

I agree with Mearsheimer’s core warning: escalation in the Ukraine war is not driven by irrational leaders but by narrowing structural choices. When conventional operations fail to deliver a decisive outcome, war naturally widens into asymmetric pressure and ultimately strategic signaling—not because actors seek catastrophe, but because defeat becomes unacceptable. Time and prolongation do not stabilize such conflicts; they quietly raise the stakes by closing exit ramps. History shows that great powers under perceived existential threat may accept extreme risks not out of madness, but out of desperation, making escalation less a failure of reason than its grim consequence under constraint.

Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John J. Mearsheimer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture