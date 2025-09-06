On 4 September 2025, I was on “Judging Freedom” talking with Judge Napolitano mainly about how foolishly President Trump is acting on the foreign policy front — driving India and Russia into the arms of China and causing a significant tightening of relations between China-Russia-Iran-North Korea. On top of all this, he seems to be getting ready to use force to get regime change in Venezuela., which is hardly a threat to the United States. The Trump administration is in a deep hole and digging deeper.