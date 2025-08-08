On 7 August 2025, I was on “Judging Freedom,” where the Judge asked me to take the first 10 minutes of the show to explain how Israel was created. In other words, to give. a mini-lecture on the subject. He then asked me a handful of question about my presentation and we then went on to talk about other issues involving Israel.
A 77 year wrong that must be righted. Palestinians should not be paying the price for what Germany did and being holocausted for it.
Without necessarily disagreeing with anything Prof. Mearsheimer says in his opening statement, he seems unaware of the critical role played by British, French, and Russian statesmen during WWI in getting the Zionist movement off the ground, which they did for their own cynical reasons of state:
First, they wanted to secure the support of world Jewry, especially American Jewry, in the hopes that this would help bring the United States into the war on their side.
Second, they wanted to direct the flood of Jewish emigrants pouring out of Eastern Europe away from their borders (Balfour himself was quite open about this, and certainly neither the Russians nor the French disagreed).
And third, which applies to the British cabinet only, it wished to establish a military presence in Palestine in order to guard the approaches to the Suez Canal, Britains link to India (which explains why it was British military forces that actually conquered Palestine, paving the way to the Balfour declaration).
My reference here is a book, The Question of Palestine 1914-1918 by Israeli historian Isaiah Friedman, based on his reading of the since declassified diplomatic correspondence in the British Foreign Office.
Furthermore--and this is crucial to the current situation--the diplomats involved in the decision to support the Zionists cause were perfectly aware of the ethnic conflict that was bound to result with the approximately 400,000 Arabs who were already living in Palestine, but they went ahead and supported it anyway.
The bottom line here is that it is Europe, and the West more generally (since eventually Woodrow Wilson also came on board, to say nothing of all the Western powers in the aftermath of the Holocaust) that is ultimately responsible for causing the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, including the current war in Gaza. If we want to find someone to blame, we should look in the mirror.
As for what can be done at this late to resolve this otherwise irresolvable conflict, there is only one possibility. We must agree to accept, as a matter of right, unlimited Palestinian immigration into the West (primarily America because we have the room) as the only way to reduce the demographic pressure that stands in the way of a final agreement, and we (meaning Europe primarily) must be willing to induce their voluntary movement by means of an ongoing program of financial benefits (call it blood money) in the form of cash assistance, wage subsidies, free health, educational, and old-age benefits, etc., also as a matter of right.
Laugh if you must, but there is literally no other answer. It is something we owe not only to the Palestinian people, but to Israel, to ourselves, and to the whole rest of the world.
This is real realism, Prof. Mearsheimer.