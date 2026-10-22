On 20 October 2026, I was on “Judging Freedom” talking with the Judge about a wide range of issues, including the causes of the ongoing civil unrest in France, Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s comments in Athens about restoring the greatness of Western civilization, and, of course, the wars in Iran and Ukraine. My favorite part of the interview came when the Judge played a clip of Prime Minister Netanyahu—that same man who convinced President Trump to attack Iran on 28 February—making the ludicrous claim that Hamas is running loose in the streets of Paris.