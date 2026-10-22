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Phantom echo's avatar
Phantom echo
5d

No it’s the Zionists are in the streets of Paris, Palestinians in Gaza can’t leave they live in an open air prison , Israel and the Zionists are stoking the fire everywhere, the new world order in progress

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ALYSON PRICE's avatar
ALYSON PRICE
5d

The man is so much more dangerous than Biden

His ranting and lies are frankly ludicrous and he will be another USA President remembered for his wrong doings , madness and grand scale theft of Americas money for all the evil men can do

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