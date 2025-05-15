On 7 May 2025, I was on the popular show from the UAE — “Going Underground” — with Afshin Rattansi. We started off talking about the conflict between India and Pakistan, which was seriously heating up that day with India striking Pakistan. We then segued into talking about Trump’s relationship with Israel, the Gaza genocide, the Ukraine war, and China. As usual, when talking about these subjects, the discussion was depressing, but hopefully informative.
https://rumble.com/v6t8ekr-prof.-john-mearsheimer-israel-owns-the-trump-administration-israel-is-a-lia.html
Disagree with your theory about deterrance or is it part of the racket?
To me it makes perfect sense that the best deterrance is not to provoke a conflict in the first place.
Clearly the US intend is to provoke a conflict with China we see this on a regular basis - the opposite of deterring.
However, there's the racket - all this so called deterrence requires ever increasing amounts of public funds which only adds to the debt.
Now who benefits from all that deterrence?
Israel also owns the UAE