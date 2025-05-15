On 7 May 2025, I was on the popular show from the UAE — “Going Underground” — with Afshin Rattansi. We started off talking about the conflict between India and Pakistan, which was seriously heating up that day with India striking Pakistan. We then segued into talking about Trump’s relationship with Israel, the Gaza genocide, the Ukraine war, and China. As usual, when talking about these subjects, the discussion was depressing, but hopefully informative.

https://rumble.com/v6t8ekr-prof.-john-mearsheimer-israel-owns-the-trump-administration-israel-is-a-lia.html