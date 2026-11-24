On 24 November 2026, I was on “Judging Freedom” talking with the Judge at great length about the Jensen Huang case, which has received enormous media attention over the past week or so. I argued that Huang’s resignation was largely due to the fact that he was a “China dove,” which is to say that he favored cooperative relations with China, including selling advanced Nvidia chips to Chinese companies. The “China hawks,” by contrast, view the sale of those chips to China as a threat to American national security and thus saw Huang as a mortal enemy. In my view, the hawks played the key role in forcing him to resign.

As best I can tell, there is no evidence in the public record that Huang broke any laws, much less engaged in espionage. Indeed, it appears that Nvidia stopped selling chips to Megaspeed—the company suspected of diverting Nvidia chips to China—in June 2025.

I also argued that President Trump effectively coerced Nvidia’s board into rehiring Huang because Nvidia is too important to the US economy to fail, and Huang himself appeared to be essential to Nvidia’s continued success. In essence, Huang had made both himself and his company indispensable.