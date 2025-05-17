On 15 May 2025, I was on “Judging Freedom” talking with Judge Napolitano about Iran, Ukraine, Prime Minister Netanyahu, and the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

The Judge frequently ask his guests whether they think the war in Ukraine now belongs to President Trump, given that he has been in office nearly 4 months and there is no sign the war is going to end anytime soon. Virtually all his guests — yours truly included — say that the war in Ukraine is now Trump’s war.

It seems to me that the Judge should now begin asking his distinguished guests whether they think Trump, like his predecessor, is complicit in genocide. Just as Biden was called “Genocide Joe,” does it make sense to call Trump “Genocide Don”? It seems obvious to me, watching Trump fully support Israel’s ongoing genocide, that he deserves that label.