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Adam Tabriz's avatar
Adam Tabriz
6hEdited

With regards to the warning about Trump “following in LBJ’s footsteps” hit me less like political commentary and more like a diagnosis.

As a physician, I know there is a moment when aggressive intervention stops being treatment and becomes denial. You can keep cutting, shocking, escalating, and prescribing but if the underlying diagnosis is wrong, the damage only compounds.

That is what America keeps doing with war.

Vietnam was not simply a military failure. It was a psychological collapse disguised as strategy. LBJ could not admit that more bombing would not produce victory, because admitting that meant confronting the unbearable truth: power has limits.

Now we are watching the same pathology with Iran.

Washington speaks in abstractions: deterrence, credibility, escalation dominance, regime pressure. But Iran is not an abstraction. It is a country, a civilization, a people, a history and for many of us, it is personal. The American war machine always begins by flattening human beings into targets. Then it acts surprised when the targets refuse to behave like pieces on a chessboard.

What strikes me most is not that this war may damage Trump politically. Presidents come and go. What matters is the deeper disease: the imperial ego that mistakes destruction for control and humiliation for strategy.

The hardest thing for powerful men to say is: I was wrong.

So instead, they escalate.

LBJ lost himself in Vietnam. Trump may be losing himself in Iran. But the real tragedy is not presidential legacy. It is the lives consumed while leaders protect their pride.

Patriotism is not cheering another doomed campaign. Patriotism is telling the truth before more bodies are buried.

And the truth is simple: wars built on arrogance do not become wise just because powerful men are too embarrassed to stop.

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Abhishek Singh Chauhan's avatar
Abhishek Singh Chauhan
5h

The conflict with Iran has become one of America’s most punishing geopolitical crises in decades. Billions vanished into military escalation while oil markets convulsed, inflation surged, and global shipping routes fell into chaos. Washington’s allies grew uneasy as public frustration deepened at home. Analysts warn the prolonged confrontation risks economic slowdown, political instability, and lasting damage to U.S. influence, exposing the vulnerability of American power in a region it spent decades trying to control.

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