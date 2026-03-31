Following in LBJ's Footsteps?
On 31 March 2026, I was on “Judging Freedom” talking with the Judge about where we are headed in Iran. I thought it was one of the best discussions he and I have had on this categorically depressing subject.
Among the many topics we discussed is the possibility that President Trump will invade Iranian territory with the combat units he is now inserting in the Middle East. I emphasized that such a possibility — many are saying it will happen for certain — reminds me of how LBJ got trapped in a losing war in Vietnam and thought he could escalate his way out. He was wrong, which should be a warning to the president and his advisors.
We also discussed how US foreign policy is now conducted in ways that almost completely disregard international law and basic moral decency. Liberal values, which have long influenced American thinking about foreign policy, if not always our actions, have been thrown overboard. What is most remarkable to me is that the liberal elites in academia and the media, who have long been obsessed with human rights and international law, have remained silent while the US: launches blatant wars of aggression without even trying to make the case that there has been a provocation: engages in assassinations; and is complicit in the Gaza genocide as well as the many pogroms the Israelis are conducting on the West Bank. As I told the Judge, this is largely a result of the Israel lobby’s profound influence on not just US policymakers, but the liberal elites more generally.
"liberal values" is an oxymoron, unless one wants to champion suicidal empathy
it is Christian values that have been abandoned by the West generally and America specifically
President Washington's farewell address is filled with warnings that our country collectively forgot about (by design most likely), including staying the F out of foreign entanglements
https://www.georgewashington.org/farewell-address.jsp
as far as US foreign policy, it is not "now" conducted in ways that almost completely disregard international law and basic moral decency ... it has been that way for much, much longer
it is obviously domestic, but what set the stage for the following 166 years was lincoln and his yankee north (grant, sherman) of mass murderers, rapists, and thieves (see the book Union Terror) ... lincoln signed the Lieber Codes and then abandoned them when the north's invasion was getting destroyed
that follows into the immoral, evil attack on the Plains Indians (grant & sherman)
the Spanish American war ... 'remember the maine' ... which was a false flag
the war crimes committed by "allies" in WWI (uk and us) ...
https://mises.org/mises-daily/blockade-and-attempted-starvation-germany
https://falseflag.info/lusitania/
the war crimes committed by "allies" in WWII
fire bombing of Dresden
https://www.thehardtruth.info/bombing-of-germany
Pearl Harbor false flag (see book Day of Deceit)
https://fee.org/articles/the-day-of-deceit-the-truth-about-fdr-and-pearl-harbor/
concentration camps for Americans of Japanese descent
https://www.theamericanconservative.com/fdrs-crimes/
and on and on to the current war crimes & crimes against humanity
nah, when America's Constitutional Republic was destroyed in favor of complete centralized power in DC, everyone knew what it meant & all of the Founders' warnings were ignored
"I can only say that while I have considered the preservation of the constitutional power of the General Government to be the foundation of our peace and safety at home and abroad, I yet believe that the maintenance of the rights and authority reserved to the States and to the people, not only essential to the adjustment and balance of the general system, but the safeguard of the continuance of a free government. I consider it as the chief source of stability to our political system, whereas the consolidation of the States into one vast republic, SURE TO BE AGGRESSIVE ABROAD AND DESPOTIC AT HOME, will be the certain precursor of that ruin which has overwhelmed all those that have preceded it.”
- Robert E. Lee, in a letter to Lord Acton, Lexington, VA, 15 Dec. 1866
JFK -> LBJ
CIA REGIME CHANGE ON US SOIL