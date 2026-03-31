John’s Substack

John’s Substack

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Frank Castle's avatar
Frank Castle
4h

"liberal values" is an oxymoron, unless one wants to champion suicidal empathy

it is Christian values that have been abandoned by the West generally and America specifically

President Washington's farewell address is filled with warnings that our country collectively forgot about (by design most likely), including staying the F out of foreign entanglements

https://www.georgewashington.org/farewell-address.jsp

as far as US foreign policy, it is not "now" conducted in ways that almost completely disregard international law and basic moral decency ... it has been that way for much, much longer

it is obviously domestic, but what set the stage for the following 166 years was lincoln and his yankee north (grant, sherman) of mass murderers, rapists, and thieves (see the book Union Terror) ... lincoln signed the Lieber Codes and then abandoned them when the north's invasion was getting destroyed

that follows into the immoral, evil attack on the Plains Indians (grant & sherman)

the Spanish American war ... 'remember the maine' ... which was a false flag

the war crimes committed by "allies" in WWI (uk and us) ...

https://mises.org/mises-daily/blockade-and-attempted-starvation-germany

https://falseflag.info/lusitania/

the war crimes committed by "allies" in WWII

fire bombing of Dresden

https://www.thehardtruth.info/bombing-of-germany

Pearl Harbor false flag (see book Day of Deceit)

https://fee.org/articles/the-day-of-deceit-the-truth-about-fdr-and-pearl-harbor/

concentration camps for Americans of Japanese descent

https://www.theamericanconservative.com/fdrs-crimes/

and on and on to the current war crimes & crimes against humanity

nah, when America's Constitutional Republic was destroyed in favor of complete centralized power in DC, everyone knew what it meant & all of the Founders' warnings were ignored

"I can only say that while I have considered the preservation of the constitutional power of the General Government to be the foundation of our peace and safety at home and abroad, I yet believe that the maintenance of the rights and authority reserved to the States and to the people, not only essential to the adjustment and balance of the general system, but the safeguard of the continuance of a free government. I consider it as the chief source of stability to our political system, whereas the consolidation of the States into one vast republic, SURE TO BE AGGRESSIVE ABROAD AND DESPOTIC AT HOME, will be the certain precursor of that ruin which has overwhelmed all those that have preceded it.”

- Robert E. Lee, in a letter to Lord Acton, Lexington, VA, 15 Dec. 1866

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Moebius Infinity's avatar
Moebius Infinity
3h

JFK -> LBJ

CIA REGIME CHANGE ON US SOIL

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