Flailing about in Iran & Ukraine
On 15 July 2026, I was on Glenn Diesen’s popular podcast talking about the wars in Iran and Ukraine. We focused on the question of whether President Trump has a strategy for defeating either Iran or Russia. The answer is clearly no and indeed, the great danger is that both wars will escalate further. There does not appear to be any room for diplomacy in either one of these conflicts and the president seems to be fully committed to bringing both Iran and Russia to their knees. But again, he has no workable strategy for prevailing in either of those conflicts.
Trump and strategy are absolute oxymorons. He possesses the attention span of a goldfish, the IQ of a ground squirrel, contrasted by a savant-like intelligence for savage criminality. Strategy dosen't figure in the scheme of things.
Chief.... I watch most of your podcasts, as in, where you are invariably the expert commentator. Your candid, unfiltered, and unapologetic style of putting things across is too good - I love it.
Thank you, keep at it! Cheers!!
Musky Musings
In a recent unscripted Q&A with Gemini exploring long-term civilizational sustainability, I outlined a platform rooted in humility and the NICE Formula (S = I × E / N — Survival equals Interdependence times Empathy, divided by Narcissism). We discussed how the lack of humility at leadership levels fuels fragility through unchecked narcissism, AI acceleration of meta-crises, and geopolitical competition. To overcome the realities you describe so powerfully in The Tragedy of Great Power Politics, I propose the “Handsome Bouncer” doctrine: the United States maintains credible, disciplined military strength as the global stabilizer (the bouncer) while using persuasion, diplomacy, and soft power to reduce fear and foster cooperation—making “water run uphill” by creating conditions where nations can lower their guards and redirect resources toward shared existential challenges.
A core element is treating AI as a neutral navigation system and reality simulator, governed strictly by the NICE course as its objective function and destination (modeled on the protective instinct of the best mother). This includes open-sourcing the core math, multi-sovereign verification nodes, and adversarial red-teaming to build trust, with a grand bargain starting with China: the U.S. alleviates legitimate security fears in exchange for freezing military expansion (e.g., Taiwan) and acknowledging the stabilized order. I’ve produced short films that lay this out visually and have largely assembled a cabinet. I plan to run for president in 2028 precisely because only the Oval Office holds the leverage to execute this pivot before timelines close. I would value your counsel as an advisor to the Secretaries of State and Defense.
I believe your framework accurately diagnoses the problem; the Handsome Bouncer offers a pragmatic path to transcend it. As Asimov noted, we have the ability to write our own history—why not try to write it the best way possible? I welcome your thoughts.