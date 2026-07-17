On 15 July 2026, I was on Glenn Diesen’s popular podcast talking about the wars in Iran and Ukraine. We focused on the question of whether President Trump has a strategy for defeating either Iran or Russia. The answer is clearly no and indeed, the great danger is that both wars will escalate further. There does not appear to be any room for diplomacy in either one of these conflicts and the president seems to be fully committed to bringing both Iran and Russia to their knees. But again, he has no workable strategy for prevailing in either of those conflicts.