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Josh Hu's avatar
Josh Hu
5h

I find this move to be another irrational decision by the Trump administration.

The reason why Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz was to put economic pressure on regional actors and the global economy as a whole to achieve two things: 1) inflict sufficient economic damage to re-establish deterrence (make the US think twice before attacking Iran again in the future); and 2) use it as bargaining chip for negotiations.

A blockade by the US on the Strait of Hormuz in fact furthers Iran’s objective 1) above. As a bonus, it’ll also turn the rest of the world against the US (even further than before) as now Iran can clearly point to the US as the actor preventing the flow of oil/goods through the Strait.

Re 2), the ultimate goal of the US is to reopen the Strait, and that is ultimately up to Iran. So a blockade doesn’t change the reality on the ground (or the sea to be precise) - Iran can still use the closing of the Strait as a bargaining chip. What will a blockade on a blockade achieve here except adding noise to the powerplay?

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Nakayama's avatar
Nakayama
5h

The move toward multi-polarity has been accelerated.

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