On 11 April 2025, I appeared on the podcast called “India and Global Left” to explain how my realist perspective on international politics relates to issues like the rise of China, the Ukraine war, and the various conflicts in the Middle East. It was a spirited, but I think excellent discussion with a very smart and well-informed man of the left.
Thanks for your great work John!
We've shared the link on our daily report.
A Skeptic War Reports
https://askeptic.substack.com/
This young man is smart and asked good questions to the great professor. Thank you gentleman!