On 9 October 2025, I was on “Judging Freedom” talking with the Judge about the possibility of the US selling Tomahawk cruise missiles to the Europeans, who will give them to Ukraine to fire deep into mother Russia. I do not think this is likely to happen, but if it does, it will have hardly any effect on what is happening on the battlefield. More importantly, we talked about the likelihood that Trump’s 20-point plan for Gaza will end the genocide and lead to a ceasefire that lasts for the foreseeable future. Finally, we discussed how much trouble the state of Israel is in after two years spent executing a genocide and attacking countries all around the Middle East.