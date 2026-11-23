On 22 November 2026, I was on “Switzerland” with Justin Logan of the Cato Institute and the host, Tom Switzer. We discussed whether the two blockades now in place in and around the Persian Gulf are sustainable for much longer. Iranian leaders certainly do not seem to think so, as there is considerable evidence that they are determined to challenge the US blockade directly by attempting to send loaded tankers through it. Iran has warned that if the US fires on any of those tankers, it will launch major attacks against American forces and their allies in the Gulf region. Meanwhile, the wear and tear on the US Navy from maintaining its blockade, coupled with the increasing damage Iran is inflicting on tankers in and around the Strait of Hormuz, appears to be putting growing pressure on Washington to move beyond the blockade and find a way to end the war. In short, it is hard to see how the status quo can hold.

We also discussed last week’s trilateral and bilateral meetings involving Putin, Trump, and Xi in Shenzhen. Although nothing substantive emerged from those meetings—this was no Yalta II—we agreed that the fact that the three leaders were talking constructively about the problems they face was a positive development.