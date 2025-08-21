On 20 August 2025, I was on CNN-News18 in India with Zakka Jacob, a top-notch interviewer who I have spoken with on a number of occasions in the past. We talked about the recent dealings surrounding the Ukraine war and how it relates to US policy toward India. I argued that the Trump administration’s hostile policy toward India — slapping 50% tariffs on India — for importing Russian oil is strategically foolish. Not only is it going to fail to get India to stop importing Russian oil, but it is going to push India closer to Russia and China, and poison India-US relations, which have improved greatly over the past 25 years.
This is evidence that all our top political leaders are doing is further alienating the US from the rest of the world. It’s truly a shame.
I just watched a video titled “Reconstructing Ukrainian Faces”. It was about teams of surgeons reconstructing the faces of wounded soldiers in Ukraine. It’s sickening to think that all of this could have been relatively easily avoided.
It’s time to start a viable third party in the United States that isn’t beholden to the Israel lobby, The Military Industrial Complex, et al.
India is a big consumer of oil. Russia accounts for 11% of the world's oil production. Europe is buying up ME oil, pushing up prices. What's India supposed to do? Pause it's growth because the US is upset with Russia?