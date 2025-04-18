On 17 April 2025, I was on “Judging Freedom” with Judge Napolitano. We discussed the Trump administration’s inability to formulate a clear and coherent policy on both Iran and Ukraine, while doing nothing to end the genocide in Gaza. We also touched on how badly Trump’s tariffs have been received at home and abroad and the growing evidence that they will probably hurt the United States more than China. It was a depressing conversation, but hopefully an informative one.
We are in deep doodoo, with a brain dead foreign policy
Assuming some of these people are as crazy as we fear...
Is it possible that some Israelis would welcome or even engineer an Iranian attack on Jerusalem so that a stray missile or two might hit the Temple Mount? Shias to blame...Third Temple time.
I know, I know...sounds too crazy. Who blows up their own city?