On 17 April 2025, I was on “Judging Freedom” with Judge Napolitano. We discussed the Trump administration’s inability to formulate a clear and coherent policy on both Iran and Ukraine, while doing nothing to end the genocide in Gaza. We also touched on how badly Trump’s tariffs have been received at home and abroad and the growing evidence that they will probably hurt the United States more than China. It was a depressing conversation, but hopefully an informative one.