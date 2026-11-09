On 4 November 2026, I was back on “Deep Dive” with Lt. Col. (ret.) Danny Davis, talking mainly about Ukraine. Of course, this was the day after the midterm elections, which were a disaster for President Trump. Before the elections, he had threatened to attack Iran once they were over. I told Danny that I thought this was unlikely, not just because the electorate had sent Trump a loud and clear message that it wanted the war to end, but also because he has no viable military option, as I have said a million times.

Trump may try to stick with his policy of economic strangulation for a while, but there is no sign that it is working or will work. His only hope is to cut a deal with Iran on terms similar to those in the 17 June 2026 Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). The real problem Trump faces is that Iran has more bargaining leverage now than it did in June, and the Iranians know it. It would have been in Trump’s best interest to stick with the MOU after signing it. Instead, he listened to Israel and its acolytes in the United States, who got him into this disastrous war in the first place, and walked away from the agreement he had signed.