John’s Substack

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Cyrus's avatar
Cyrus
4h

The MOU like the JCPOA was always doomed because Iran demands at a minimum the permanent lifting of sanctions while by law US presidents can only offer temporary discretionary waivers; only Congress can lift sanctions that AIPAC drafted to be unliftable thus posing as permanent obstacles to any deal with Iran: https://nationalinterest.org/feature/are-sanctions-fatwa-iran-6363

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Kevin KC Flynn's avatar
Kevin KC Flynn
5h

It's all so simple, and it's all outlined in my new book. It begins and ends with my mother's mantra: "It's nicer to be nice."

I know that sounds simplistic, but at the end of the day, it's probably more powerful than anything else one could say about human interaction. And it applies at every level: interpersonal, group, and international.

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