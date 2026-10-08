On October 6, 2026, I was on Rachel Blevins’ popular podcast discussing the war between the United States and Iran and the war between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia. We devoted considerable attention to the Saudi decision to escalate its war against the Houthis. I find that decision puzzling. After all, the Saudis spent seven years (2015–2022) trying unsuccessfully to defeat the Houthis, who are arguably in a stronger position to fight Saudi Arabia today than they were during the earlier war.
We also discussed the danger that Iran—and possibly even the United States—could become directly involved in the Saudi-Houthi war, effectively merging the two ongoing conflicts into a much larger regional war. Meanwhile, the threats to the international economy continue to mount.
Like Norman Finkelstein said. The Houthis deseve a share of the Nobel Peace Prize!!!
Many years ago my job took me to Yemen (I was involved in the power substation automation - and yes, power substations in Yemen are automated). I remember the guys in skirts all looking like fighters from the Middle Ages or the Taliban. Incredibly hardy, used to live on nothing, courageous
etc... I would not want to fight them - those guys have conviction and strength that even Pete Hegseth can't replicate...