On October 6, 2026, I was on Rachel Blevins’ popular podcast discussing the war between the United States and Iran and the war between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia. We devoted considerable attention to the Saudi decision to escalate its war against the Houthis. I find that decision puzzling. After all, the Saudis spent seven years (2015–2022) trying unsuccessfully to defeat the Houthis, who are arguably in a stronger position to fight Saudi Arabia today than they were during the earlier war.

We also discussed the danger that Iran—and possibly even the United States—could become directly involved in the Saudi-Houthi war, effectively merging the two ongoing conflicts into a much larger regional war. Meanwhile, the threats to the international economy continue to mount.