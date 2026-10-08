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George Leone's avatar
George Leone
Oct 8

Like Norman Finkelstein said. The Houthis deseve a share of the Nobel Peace Prize!!!

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Frank
Oct 8

Many years ago my job took me to Yemen (I was involved in the power substation automation - and yes, power substations in Yemen are automated). I remember the guys in skirts all looking like fighters from the Middle Ages or the Taliban. Incredibly hardy, used to live on nothing, courageous

etc... I would not want to fight them - those guys have conviction and strength that even Pete Hegseth can't replicate...

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