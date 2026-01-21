Doing Battle with Piers
On 14 January 2026, I was on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” talking and arguing with Piers about a variety of subjects: how radical Trump’s foreign policy is, the kidnapping in Venezuela and where it will lead, annexing Greenland, the failed attempt at regime change in Iran, and Israel’s genocide in Gaza. A few days later, after doing battle with Roger Waters of Pink Floyd fame, Piers fell and broke his leg, which necessitated a hip replacement. I wish him a speedy and complete recovery and look forward to being back in action with him sooner rather than later.
As many interviews as he has done with well informed intelligent people like you, it’s hard to believe he’s still so stupid. Have to wonder if he just fakes it for the money.
Don't mess with Roger Waters!