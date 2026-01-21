On 14 January 2026, I was on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” talking and arguing with Piers about a variety of subjects: how radical Trump’s foreign policy is, the kidnapping in Venezuela and where it will lead, annexing Greenland, the failed attempt at regime change in Iran, and Israel’s genocide in Gaza. A few days later, after doing battle with Roger Waters of Pink Floyd fame, Piers fell and broke his leg, which necessitated a hip replacement. I wish him a speedy and complete recovery and look forward to being back in action with him sooner rather than later.