On 27 October 2026, I was on “Judging Freedom” talking with the Judge about a wide range of subjects. We spent considerable time discussing the Israeli election, which was taking place as we spoke. I argued that it did not matter much whether Prime Minister Netanyahu won or lost. There is little difference between opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot and Netanyahu on foreign policy or even on domestic politics. Moreover, the centrifugal forces tearing at Israeli society are only going to intensify over time, regardless of who is prime minister. We also discussed how AIPAC appears to recognize that it has become a toxic brand in American politics.
We then turned to the pounding Saudi Arabia is taking from the Houthis and how there appears to be little the Saudis and their allies can do to turn the tide. Finally, we discussed America’s addiction to war and the toll it is taking on American troops.
Yes it does make a difference. Netanyahu is a murderous war criminal.
As a kid Russia was the boogeyman, and the teachers scared us with them. I was sick of the whole game, especially when we were forced to wear dog tags. The teachers would say if the Russians dropped a bomb in our neighborhood which would leave us with no face our dog tags would be able to take us home to a fine funeral. You can be 8 and understand the stupidity of that, since Russians were smart enough to know where I lived was no threat, and if they didn't, there would be no one around to take us home to a fine funeral, since the 2 funeral parlors, both on the same block would be blown to pieces. I threw my dog tag down the sewer where I thought it belonged and I can still it in my head.. Between Hegseth and that crazy talking in the dak about food in cellar, well they are not going to take me back there.