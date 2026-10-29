On 27 October 2026, I was on “Judging Freedom” talking with the Judge about a wide range of subjects. We spent considerable time discussing the Israeli election, which was taking place as we spoke. I argued that it did not matter much whether Prime Minister Netanyahu won or lost. There is little difference between opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot and Netanyahu on foreign policy or even on domestic politics. Moreover, the centrifugal forces tearing at Israeli society are only going to intensify over time, regardless of who is prime minister. We also discussed how AIPAC appears to recognize that it has become a toxic brand in American politics.

We then turned to the pounding Saudi Arabia is taking from the Houthis and how there appears to be little the Saudis and their allies can do to turn the tide. Finally, we discussed America’s addiction to war and the toll it is taking on American troops.