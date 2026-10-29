John’s Substack

John’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gigi's avatar
Gigi
7h

Yes it does make a difference. Netanyahu is a murderous war criminal.

Reply
Share
3 replies
Fran's avatar
Fran
4h

As a kid Russia was the boogeyman, and the teachers scared us with them. I was sick of the whole game, especially when we were forced to wear dog tags. The teachers would say if the Russians dropped a bomb in our neighborhood which would leave us with no face our dog tags would be able to take us home to a fine funeral. You can be 8 and understand the stupidity of that, since Russians were smart enough to know where I lived was no threat, and if they didn't, there would be no one around to take us home to a fine funeral, since the 2 funeral parlors, both on the same block would be blown to pieces. I threw my dog tag down the sewer where I thought it belonged and I can still it in my head.. Between Hegseth and that crazy talking in the dak about food in cellar, well they are not going to take me back there.

Reply
Share
19 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John J. Mearsheimer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture