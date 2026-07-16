Discussing the Iran War in India
On 15 July 2026, I was on CNN-News18, a leading television news channel in India. The discussion focused almost exclusively on the war in Iran and the question of where the conflict is headed. I made it clear that President Trump has no way of winning this war and that escalating will only make matters worse. The same dynamics that forced the president on 17 April 2026 to sign the Memorandum of Understanding — which is effectively a surrender document — are still at play. Trump is trapped and has no way out. All of this is to say that the decision to attack Iran on 28 February 2026 is one of the greatest blunders in the history of US foreign policy.
It’s truly a shame that the US hasn’t listened to John Mearsheimer over the many decades he’s been offering foreign policy advice.
Trump absolutely cannot accept losing, 2020 potus elections being an example. Hence he will crash the western led economic system and burn down the world before admitting defeat. This man needs to be impeached and removed from office immediately