John’s Substack

John’s Substack

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Kevin KC Flynn's avatar
Kevin KC Flynn
11h

It’s truly a shame that the US hasn’t listened to John Mearsheimer over the many decades he’s been offering foreign policy advice.

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Jackula
12h

Trump absolutely cannot accept losing, 2020 potus elections being an example. Hence he will crash the western led economic system and burn down the world before admitting defeat. This man needs to be impeached and removed from office immediately

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