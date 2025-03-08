I gave a lengthy interview to Der Spiegel on 25 February 2025 about the “shifting world order” — especially as it applies to Europe and trans-Atlantic relations. The interview was published on 7 March 2025.

https://www.spiegel.de/international/world/the-shifting-world-order-trump-and-vance-have-contempt-for-the-europeans-a-7e70c5b5-b307-45cc-940e-62e40a506ad2