On 17 October 2025, I was on “Judging Freedom” talking with the Judge (who is in Moscow) about the Gaza ceasefire, Tomahawks for Ukraine, and Venezuela. Regarding the last issue, we talked about the ludicrous claim made by Senator Lindsey Graham and others that the United States faces a deadly narco-terrorist threat and that Venezuela is the hub of that threat. This purported threat, of course, is supposed to justify wantonly murdering people driving small boats in the Caribbean and toppling the Maduro government in Venezuela. When I look at US policy on this issue and other issues like Gaza, Iran, US-Israel relations, and the Russia-Ukraine war, I can only conclude that things have gone badly wrong in the United States.