On 17 October 2025, I was on “Judging Freedom” talking with the Judge (who is in Moscow) about the Gaza ceasefire, Tomahawks for Ukraine, and Venezuela. Regarding the last issue, we talked about the ludicrous claim made by Senator Lindsey Graham and others that the United States faces a deadly narco-terrorist threat and that Venezuela is the hub of that threat. This purported threat, of course, is supposed to justify wantonly murdering people driving small boats in the Caribbean and toppling the Maduro government in Venezuela. When I look at US policy on this issue and other issues like Gaza, Iran, US-Israel relations, and the Russia-Ukraine war, I can only conclude that things have gone badly wrong in the United States.
Discussion about this post
No posts
Need to Create a problem so we can present a solution?
Scene __, Act.__ Of "America's War for Supremacy"
"Well we got our asses kicked in Viet Nam, Afghanistan, Iraq, etc. - so time to ratchet up another war. Luckily the American people still fall for the same ole' BS reason - Nat.l Sec. of one kind or another - against a ubiquitous other ___ "
Will we ever catch on ...
Stay tuned for the never ending saga of As the World Burns