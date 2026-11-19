On 18 November 2026, I was on “Judging Freedom” talking with the Judge about three important developments: the controversy surrounding Jensen Huang of Nvidia, the APEC summit in China involving Putin, Trump, and Xi, and the reported US proposal to allow Ukraine to join NATO in exchange for Ukraine giving up the Donbas to Russia.

I argued that Huang was not the victim of an espionage operation but was instead caught up in a larger struggle over how the United States should deal with China. Huang favored cooperation with China, including providing Chinese firms with high-end Nvidia chips that would help them develop sophisticated AI models. He maintained that it did not matter who won the AI race. The China hawks, both inside and outside the Trump administration, strongly disagreed. They view China as a strategic competitor and are determined to ensure that the United States wins the AI race. In the end, Huang lost his battle with the hawks and resigned.

As for the APEC summit in Shenzhen, many see it as a second Yalta, where critically important decisions were made in February 1945 about how to end the wars in Europe and the Pacific and what the immediate postwar world would look like. Nothing of the sort will happen in China. The summit will provide an opportunity for the three leaders to talk, but I doubt they will make any decisions of real consequence.

As for the proposal to allow Ukraine to join NATO, it is unfathomable that Moscow would agree to it. The Russians went to war in large part to prevent that from happening, and they have said over and over again that Ukraine cannot become a NATO member. Yet, for reasons that escape both the Judge and me, the Trump administration does not seem to understand that basic fact of life.