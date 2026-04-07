John’s Substack

John’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ag's avatar
Ag
2h

I don’t think even Hitler ever said anything like this barbarian

Reply
Share
4 replies
Claire Schut's avatar
Claire Schut
2h

Horrifying language reflecting genocidal intent indeed, rhetoric you would expect from Adolf Hitler, not from the president of the US.

Reply
Share
8 replies
62 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John J. Mearsheimer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture