On 7 April 2026, I was on “Judging Freedom” talking with the Judge about President Trump’s shocking “Truth Social” post about Iran, where he said that “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again.” Of course, he is saying that the US and Israel will wipe Iran off the face of the earth, which is consistent with his earlier rhetoric that he intended to bomb Iran back to the Stone Age, if it does not concede defeat.

There is no question that this horrifying language reflects genocidal intent. Indeed, this is rhetoric you would expect from Adolf Hitler, not from the president of the US.

Moreover there are hints from the Trump administration that the US or Israel might even employ nuclear weapons against Iran. VP Vance said for example: “We’ve got tools in our toolkit that we so far haven’t decided to use. The president of the United States can decide to use them, and he will decide to use them if the Iranians don’t change their course of conduct.” It is difficult to think of what tools he has in mind besides nuclear weapons. After all, Trump has used virtually every conventional weapon in the US inventory.

It is truly amazing to contemplate the depth to which the United States has sunk. Liberal America? One can only hope Trump does not deliver on his promise, because it seems clear Iran is not going to cave to his threats.