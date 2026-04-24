John’s Substack

John’s Substack

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Richard Jaffee's avatar
Richard Jaffee
8m

Ha! “Victory.” That’s a laugh.

America and Israel lost to Iran? Only if “losing” means Hezbollah largely destroyed; Assad gone and Syria now run by a regime seeking better ties with the West; Hamas reduced to a shell; Iran’s navy and military-industrial base heavily degraded; Gulf states aligned with the U.S. and Israel; and a naval blockade choking off the regime’s economy.

If that’s your definition of a win, congratulations.

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John Beasley's avatar
John Beasley
36m

Can he handle mortality?

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