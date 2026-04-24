Can Trump Handle Losing?
On 23 April 2026, I was on “Switzerland,” Tom Switzer’s new podcast, with the distinguished British historian and journalist, Max Hastings. It was a sobering conversation because Max is deeply concerned about President Trump’s state of mind and where he is taking not just the United States, but the rest of the world as well. Listening to Max, who is judicious, super knowledgable about international politics, very smart, and deeply committed to the trans-Atlantic relationship, you realize how much damage President Trump has done to America’s standing around the world. And you realize we are living in dangerous tomes as both Israel and the US are forced to face up to the fact that they picked a fight with Iran that they cannot win..
Ha! “Victory.” That’s a laugh.
America and Israel lost to Iran? Only if “losing” means Hezbollah largely destroyed; Assad gone and Syria now run by a regime seeking better ties with the West; Hamas reduced to a shell; Iran’s navy and military-industrial base heavily degraded; Gulf states aligned with the U.S. and Israel; and a naval blockade choking off the regime’s economy.
If that’s your definition of a win, congratulations.
Can he handle mortality?