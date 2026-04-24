On 23 April 2026, I was on “Switzerland,” Tom Switzer’s new podcast, with the distinguished British historian and journalist, Max Hastings. It was a sobering conversation because Max is deeply concerned about President Trump’s state of mind and where he is taking not just the United States, but the rest of the world as well. Listening to Max, who is judicious, super knowledgable about international politics, very smart, and deeply committed to the trans-Atlantic relationship, you realize how much damage President Trump has done to America’s standing around the world. And you realize we are living in dangerous tomes as both Israel and the US are forced to face up to the fact that they picked a fight with Iran that they cannot win..