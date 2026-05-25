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Abhishek Singh Chauhan's avatar
Abhishek Singh Chauhan
21h

Trump could end the Iran war through an uncomfortable compromise: partial sanctions relief, recognition of Iran’s regional influence, limits on enrichment under international monitoring, prisoner exchanges, and gradual US military de-escalation. Tehran would claim survival, Washington would claim peace, but both sides would quietly accept that total victory is unattainable and economically dangerous.

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Sean Griobhtha's avatar
Sean Griobhtha
20h

These people (men AND women) pretend because civilians are in love with the military, and these people love their accolades, and they enable the Presidents, Congress, and the military to spend more and more on imperialism. The frauds and their lovers are Virgins Talking About Sex. The egos of the frauds and their lovers have swollen out of proportion to all reality. Do these people have any clue what this patriotic Bullshit does to combat veterans? We think not!

https://griobhtha1.substack.com/p/memorial-day-in-memoriam-remembering

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