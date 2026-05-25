Can Trump End the Iran War?
On 24 May 2026, I was on “Switzerland” talking with Tom Switzer about the high profile negotiations between President Trump and Iran that were taking place that day. Exactly where those negotiations will lead is difficult to tell. Trump initially signaled that the two sides were very close to a deal, but then qualified his language later in the day. It appeared from what we were hearing about the specifics of the deal — certainly at the start of the public conversation — that the US was effectively conceding defeat to Iran, which is not to deny that Iran would have to make some concessions, especially on the nuclear issue. Unsurprisingly, Israel, the lobby, and the war hawks here in the US were apoplectic about the terms of the deal, which is surely what caused Trump to temper his rhetoric over the course of the day. Tom and I had an excellent discussion about the ongoing negotiations and the obstacles to reaching a final agreement.
Trump could end the Iran war through an uncomfortable compromise: partial sanctions relief, recognition of Iran’s regional influence, limits on enrichment under international monitoring, prisoner exchanges, and gradual US military de-escalation. Tehran would claim survival, Washington would claim peace, but both sides would quietly accept that total victory is unattainable and economically dangerous.
These people (men AND women) pretend because civilians are in love with the military, and these people love their accolades, and they enable the Presidents, Congress, and the military to spend more and more on imperialism. The frauds and their lovers are Virgins Talking About Sex. The egos of the frauds and their lovers have swollen out of proportion to all reality. Do these people have any clue what this patriotic Bullshit does to combat veterans? We think not!
https://griobhtha1.substack.com/p/memorial-day-in-memoriam-remembering