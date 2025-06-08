On 6 June 2025, I appeared on Judging Freedom to talk with the Judge about the Trump administration’s failing efforts to deal with China, Gaza, Iran, and Ukraine. The most important issue we discussed was Ukraine’s 1 June strike on Russia’s strategic bombers, which are a key element of its nuclear triad.

This is playing with fire, since the United States almost certainly was involved in the operation, given how dependent Ukraine is on US intelligence, not to mention the fact that Washington routinely advises Ukraine in its military operations.

It was unthinkable during the Cold War to even countenance striking the Soviet’s strategic nuclear forces unless there was a major crisis like the Cuban missile crisis in 1962. Why? First, there was the fear of immediate nuclear escalation. Second, even if there was no escalation right away, the United States would have signaled to the Soviets that it was willing to pursue an extremely risky strategy that might cause Soviet leaders to think Washington was preparing for a splendid first strike. In a future crisis, this would be highly destabilizing.

Fortunately, Ukraine did not destroy a large portion of the Russian bomber force, although that was its goal. One wonders what American policymakers were thinking.