John’s Substack

John’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ed's avatar
Ed
21h

US whether Trump is a mushroom figurehead or liar is contemptuous of countries it sees in its Thucydides lens!

US runs a terrorist organization, a de facto, not de jure, government solely extant at the whim of the deep state that stride the Atlantic.

The world benefits from Russia’ restraint! It must be that Putin was baptized and the Metropolitan of Moscow’s moral authority far exceeds that of the Vatican which it sadly silent about the evil in its church.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jazzme's avatar
Jazzme
21h

Playing with fire is gonna burn us more than isreali hedonistic amoral incineration of Palestinian children. Nukes vaporizes us all. Trump must go...our MIC must get sane...fuckin nut jobs the lot.

We are living in a Jimmy Durante's: Mad Mad World.

*Great film by the way*

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
24 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 John J. Mearsheimer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture