Boxed in by Iran
On 29 March 2026, Steve Walt and I were together on “Switzerland” talking with Tom Switzer about the Iran war and its broader geopolitical consequences. We also spent considerable time discussing how President Trump, who warned about the danger of getting involved in “forever wars,” could have allowed himself to invade Iran. What a colossal blunder! The discussion among the three of us, like so many discussions in the alternative media these days, made it clear that Trump has no good options moving forward, only bad ones.
Great to have you and Prof. Walt together in the same plateau. Can't wait for the follow up!
Disgruntled Trump voter. IMO Trump the great deal maker got played. Played badly.
As a retired professional engineer with over 40 years in project management (fire protection), my edge was my objective truthful awareness and due diligence. You can never have too much information, as details matter and you want to remove risk.
Being in fire protection, my mantra is “awareness buys time, time buys options - until it doesn’t. And in a crunch, time dissipates exponentially.” Trump better gain objective truthful awareness while he still can. Time is his main adversary.
Great discussion - thanks for the insight, understanding, and awareness.