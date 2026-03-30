On 29 March 2026, Steve Walt and I were together on “Switzerland” talking with Tom Switzer about the Iran war and its broader geopolitical consequences. We also spent considerable time discussing how President Trump, who warned about the danger of getting involved in “forever wars,” could have allowed himself to invade Iran. What a colossal blunder! The discussion among the three of us, like so many discussions in the alternative media these days, made it clear that Trump has no good options moving forward, only bad ones.