John’s Substack

John’s Substack

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YAMIC's avatar
YAMIC
3h

Great to have you and Prof. Walt together in the same plateau. Can't wait for the follow up!

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PaPa's avatar
PaPa
2h

Disgruntled Trump voter. IMO Trump the great deal maker got played. Played badly.

As a retired professional engineer with over 40 years in project management (fire protection), my edge was my objective truthful awareness and due diligence. You can never have too much information, as details matter and you want to remove risk.

Being in fire protection, my mantra is “awareness buys time, time buys options - until it doesn’t. And in a crunch, time dissipates exponentially.” Trump better gain objective truthful awareness while he still can. Time is his main adversary.

Great discussion - thanks for the insight, understanding, and awareness.

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