Bound to Lose
On 11 March 2026, I was on Al Jazeera talking about: 1) why the US and Israel are doomed to lose the war in Iran as well as 2) the importance of the Israel lobby in shaping US foreign policy.
On 11 March 2026, I was on Al Jazeera talking about: 1) why the US and Israel are doomed to lose the war in Iran as well as 2) the importance of the Israel lobby in shaping US foreign policy.
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Sharp as a razor-blade, absolutely devastating.
Thank you so much again, prof. John Mearsheimer.
May your message be heard by all who need to hear it.
Every Democrat must read this and send to their Democrat friends. By Democrat attorney David Boies:
https://www.wsj.com/opinion/partisanship-on-iran-is-dangerous-for-america-c8b69387?st=xr3NAi&reflink=article_copyURL_share