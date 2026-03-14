John’s Substack

John’s Substack

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Claire Schut's avatar
Claire Schut
2h

Sharp as a razor-blade, absolutely devastating.

Thank you so much again, prof. John Mearsheimer.

May your message be heard by all who need to hear it.

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Richard Jaffee's avatar
Richard Jaffee
2h

Every Democrat must read this and send to their Democrat friends. By Democrat attorney David Boies:

https://www.wsj.com/opinion/partisanship-on-iran-is-dangerous-for-america-c8b69387?st=xr3NAi&reflink=article_copyURL_share

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