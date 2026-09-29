John’s Substack

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Frances Lynch's avatar
Frances Lynch
Sep 29

True. Trump rode in with the wind at his back, and apparently played his supporters for fools. He will be remembered as both tragic and despicable.

What a waste.

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Yoram Gat's avatar
Yoram Gat
Sep 29

It's been argued that the economic chaos and the scarcity of oil (and other resources) that the war is creating is deliberate, and are a goal for the US rather than a problem. Supposedly the aim is to undermine the growth of US rivals that are much more dependent on global supply chains than the US is.

Do you think these ideas have any merit to them, professor?

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