On 27 September 2026, I was on “Switzerland” with the host, Tom Switzer, and the distinguished author and columnist, Patrick Cockburn. We talked mainly about Iran, focusing special attention on President Trump’s promise to employ massive military force against Iran after the mid-term elections and win the war once and for all. Since we have no ground option, this can only mean restarting the strategic bombing campaign that Trump began (with Israel) on 28 February 2026 and ended on 8 April 2026. Of course, that initial bombing campaign failed as will the next one, if the president is foolish enough to start it. The sad truth is that the president can’t face the fact that the Israelis — mainly Prime Minister Netanyahu — bamboozled him into starting a war the US cannot win and therefore it makes sense to cut a deal with Iran sooner rather than later.
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True. Trump rode in with the wind at his back, and apparently played his supporters for fools. He will be remembered as both tragic and despicable.
What a waste.
It's been argued that the economic chaos and the scarcity of oil (and other resources) that the war is creating is deliberate, and are a goal for the US rather than a problem. Supposedly the aim is to undermine the growth of US rivals that are much more dependent on global supply chains than the US is.
Do you think these ideas have any merit to them, professor?