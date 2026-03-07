On 4 March 2026, I was on the “Deep Dive” with Lt. Col. (ret.) Danny Davis talking about the US-Israeli war against Iran. The central argument that Danny and I drove home is that Netanyahu and Trump have no coherent strategy for winning the war and thus Iran is likely to emerge the winner.

President Trump has made a huge blunder going to war against Iran. Even Joe Biden, who advertised his slavish devotion to Israel, was smart enough not to attack Iran in either April or October 2024, when the Israelis tried to lure him into that trap.