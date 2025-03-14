On 13 March 2025, I appeared on “Judging Freedom” with Judge Napolitano. We talked about Putin’s deft handling of the US-Ukrainian ceasefire proposal. He did not dismiss it out of hand, but instead diplomatically said that he liked the idea in principle, but that the devil is in the details. His discussion of some of the key details made it clear that Russia would only accept a ceasefire on its terms, which means there is not going to be a ceasefire until Russia deems that the time is right and the details are to its liking. The Judge and I also talked about Israel and free speech in the United States. I made the argument that Israel and its lobby are the greatest threat to free speech in the United States, one of our core liberal values.