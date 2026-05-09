On 7 May 2026, Trita Parsi and I were on the podcast of the “Community Alliance 4 Peace and Justice” hosted by Mehlaqa Samdani. It provided us with an excellent opportunity to talk about President Trump’s “Project Freedom,” which he announced on 3 May 2026 and launched the following day, 4 May 2026, only to pause it the following day, 5 May 2026.

It is clear that the president is desperately searching for a way to bring the war to an end on favorable terms for the US and Israel, but just can’t find a workable strategy. Trita and I believe there is no way he can win this war in any meaningful way, and indeed, the US and Israel have lost it. Trita, however, is a bit more optimistic than I am about getting a meaningful ceasefire and working out a deal that ends the war. Let’s hope he is right.