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Matt Stickler's avatar
Matt Stickler
3h

"The New World Order Refuses to Die Quietly"

China is rapidly undermining US power through economic development and trade links with countries around the world.

The US seeks to forestall and reverse this process through the political coercion of friends and conducting military assaults against foes.

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Adam Tabriz's avatar
Adam Tabriz
3h

What stands out to me most in the Iran-US-Israel dynamic is that many Western analysts still assume overwhelming force automatically creates control. History suggests otherwise.

Iran’s real advantage is endurance, strategic patience, and its ability to impose long-term economic and geopolitical costs without needing conventional superiority. The longer this drags on, the more the conflict becomes about exposing the limits of American and Israeli power projection rather than “defeating” Iran outright.

And once energy markets, shipping lanes, and regional infrastructure become part of the equation, escalation stops being easily manageable.

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