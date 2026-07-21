Back with the Judge
On 21 July 2026, I was on “Judging Freedom” with Judge Napolitano, who has been away on vacation for two weeks. Sadly, little has changed in those two weeks regarding either the Iran war or the Ukraine war and unsurprisingly, there is not much reason to think that either war will be shut down anytime soon. The Judge and I talked at lengths about both of these conflicts and a few other matters.
I haven't watched this broadcast yet, but have caught the other recent ones, and found the heads up about the closure of the Red Sea at the south end particularly timely.
You might want to fill in that the Red Sea seems to have a north end, which is the Suez Canal.
So, that would be a longer route to Asia, but as well, there may be an issue of a Suez-max tanker size, which I believe some tankers exceed. Maybe you know about this aspect and want to fill us in in one of the video interviews you do? (And/or right here.)
“I do understand that young men are bound and determined to prove themselves in life and receive accolades from posers (this includes men and women). Unfortunately, when it comes to the military and war they are guided by adults that represent the worst of humanity, Non-Combat Pretenders who, though NEVER having faced this type of violence, spew tired old lies and propaganda about glory and “getting the job done, like a man!” This is the case in the Palestine occupation, and for over 100 years back. This was the case in WW1, Korea, Vietnam, Central and South America, Philippines, Ukraine, Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, Libya, and so much more. This was the case in Afghanistan which John Pilger so ably documented – as US and NATO servicemen loaded Afghans into shipping containers, locked them in, and began firing non-stop into those containers until everyone was dead.”
https://griobhtha1.substack.com/p/hemisphere-of-plunder-panama-and