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Bob B's avatar
Bob B
28m

No; Attacking Iran was a means of preventing them from enriching uranium from 60 percent to 90 percent. This would take between two weeks and a month, after which they could have constructed a nuclear warhead. We already know Iranian missiles have at least a 4,000 kilometer range so they would soon have an ICBM. We also know they were preventing the IAEA from inspecting sites not addressed in the Obama nuclear agreement and thus were certainly continuing the nuclear weapons program.

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Roaring Mouse's avatar
Roaring Mouse
28m

Mearsheimer, at best, can only evaluate the 'rationality' based on the information available to him. Point of fact, this limited perspective reveals how badly the author wishes to label the President as 'irrational'. The President can and does have access to information that is very different from what some politically motivated homegamer can access.

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