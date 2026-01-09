Asking for Big Trouble in Venezuela
On 8 January 2025, I was on “Judging Freedom” talking with the Judge mainly about Venezuela and how it fits into Trumpian foreign policy. I made the argument that this is not a case of regime change — as all the US did was remove the president and replace him with the vice-president — and it is also not a case of us trying to turn Venezuela into a democracy. This last point explains why the neoconservatives are unhappy with what Trump is trying to do in Venezuela. Trump thinks he can use America’s awesome economic leverage to maintain a stable government in Caracas that will cooperate with us as we exploit Venezuela’s oil resources to our advantage. No boots on the ground here. This is a case of old-fashioned imperialism — the sort that went away because it does not work in the age of nationalism. Trump and his advisors, especially Marco Rubio, think they have found a new way to make imperialism work. I would bet they fail. Hopefully they will walk away when the endeavor starts to fail and not double down.
Se trata de sostener el Petrodollar.
Venezuela estaba violando esa regla.
Vendiendo a China en RNB.
Pero sustituir régimen como en Irak, Libia,Afganistán, es muy costoso y fracasa.
Ya lo experimentaron.
Si.Es una nueva forma de hacer lo mismo.
Un gobierno obediente que no subleva a su pueblo.
It looks like the U.S. doesn't have a plan in Venezuela beyond removing Maduro.