On 15 August 2025, hours before Presidents Putin and Trump met in Alaska, I was on Democracy Now! hosted by Amy Goodman and Juan González. The other guest on the show was Matt Duss, who was Senator Bernie Sanders’ chief foreign policy advisor at one point in his career. Although Matt and I disagree about the origins of the Ukraine war, we talked mainly about what was likely to happen at the meeting in Alaska. On that front, there was little disagreement between us; and now that the meeting is over, I think our analysis was basically sound.