On 19 July 2026, I was on “Switzerland” talking with the host, Tom Switzer, about what is happening in the Iran war and what we should expect in the coming weeks. I made the argument that since the Trump administration has no war-winning strategy and cannot afford a protracted war, especially if it escalates, it is likely that the US will move to restart negotiations and try to get a new memorandum of understanding (MOU). Given that the hardliners are in the driver’s seat in Iran, not the moderates who negotiated the 17 June 2026 MOU, it is likely that Iran will drive an even harder bargain the second time around than it drove in the run-up to the first MOU.