Another Memorandum of Understanding?
On 19 July 2026, I was on “Switzerland” talking with the host, Tom Switzer, about what is happening in the Iran war and what we should expect in the coming weeks. I made the argument that since the Trump administration has no war-winning strategy and cannot afford a protracted war, especially if it escalates, it is likely that the US will move to restart negotiations and try to get a new memorandum of understanding (MOU). Given that the hardliners are in the driver’s seat in Iran, not the moderates who negotiated the 17 June 2026 MOU, it is likely that Iran will drive an even harder bargain the second time around than it drove in the run-up to the first MOU.
Dont know if you will see this doctor john. But thank you for being in our lives and for all the knowledge and wisdom you freely kept spreading. I have deeply learned from it and my faith in humanity kept alive. God bless you
There is no reason for IRAN to believe any US signed "agreement" would be respected for its term. Further, there is no value to discuss agreements when intl law is not respected or enforced by the West. Save your breath.