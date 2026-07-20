John’s Substack

John’s Substack

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alkholy82's avatar
alkholy82
6h

Dont know if you will see this doctor john. But thank you for being in our lives and for all the knowledge and wisdom you freely kept spreading. I have deeply learned from it and my faith in humanity kept alive. God bless you

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Q10's avatar
Q10
5h

There is no reason for IRAN to believe any US signed "agreement" would be respected for its term. Further, there is no value to discuss agreements when intl law is not respected or enforced by the West. Save your breath.

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