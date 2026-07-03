John’s Substack

John’s Substack

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Kevin KC Flynn's avatar
Kevin KC Flynn
21h

In my opinion, all presidents can be measured by three criteria: in order to be a good president, one must be honest, logical, and willing to do the right thing. Trump is zero for three.

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Sander Fredman's avatar
Sander Fredman
17h

One might observe that the Bay of Pigs failed due to no air cover and the current failure due to only air cover.

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